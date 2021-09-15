Razorbacks announce 54 of 56 baseball games for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 2022 baseball schedule is highlighted by weekend home series against four teams that played in the NCAA super regionals last season, including both teams that played for the national championship.

The Razorbacks released the majority of their 56-game schedule Wednesday. Two additional midweek games are expected to be announced at a later date once contracts for the games are finalized.

Arkansas will host reigning national champion Mississippi State and national runner-up Vanderbilt, as well as LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas’ SEC road series will be played at Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Missouri and Florida.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season with a three-game home series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18. It is the first of three weekend nonconference series in Fayetteville. Arkansas will also host Southeastern Louisiana for three games beginning March 4 and Illinois-Chicago for four games beginning March 10.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette once apiece at the Round Rock (Texas) Classic on Feb. 25-27.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to start SEC play with a home series against Kentucky on March 18-20. They will play their first SEC road series the following week at Missouri.

Arkansas is also scheduled to return to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock next season for a game against Central Arkansas on April 26. The Razorbacks have not played in North Little Rock since the 2019 season due to covid-19.

The North Little Rock game will be one of two games against the Bears, who will play in Fayetteville on April 5. The Razorbacks will also play two games apiece against Arkansas State, Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Only dates are known for several of Arkansas’ games in 2022. Times and TV networks will be finalized closer to the start of the season, and some dates are subject to change.

Arkansas’ 2022 Baseball Schedule (Partial)

Feb. 18-20 — Illinois State

Feb. 25 — vs. Indiana (in Round Rock, Texas)

Feb. 26 — vs. Stanford (in Round Rock, Texas)

Feb. 27 — vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (in Round Rock, Texas)

March 4-6 — Southeastern Louisiana

March 10-13 — Illinois-Chicago

March 15-16 — Grambling

March 18-20 — Kentucky

March 25-27 — at Missouri

March 29-30 — Arkansas-Little Rock

April 1-3 — Mississippi State

April 5 — Central Arkansas

April 8-10 — at Florida

April 12-13 — Arkansas-Pine Bluff

April 14-16 — LSU

April 19-20 — Arkansas State

April 22-24 — at Texas A&M

April 26 — vs. Central Arkansas (in North Little Rock)

April 29-May 1 — Ole Miss

May 3 — Missouri State

May 6-8 — at Auburn

May 13-15 — Vanderbilt

May 19-21 — at Alabama

CORRECTION: An earlier version had an incorrect date for the LSU series. It will be a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series on Easter Weekend.