Razorbacks announce 54 of 56 baseball games for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 2022 baseball schedule is highlighted by weekend home series against four teams that played in the NCAA super regionals last season, including both teams that played for the national championship.
The Razorbacks released the majority of their 56-game schedule Wednesday. Two additional midweek games are expected to be announced at a later date once contracts for the games are finalized.
Arkansas will host reigning national champion Mississippi State and national runner-up Vanderbilt, as well as LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas’ SEC road series will be played at Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Missouri and Florida.
The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season with a three-game home series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18. It is the first of three weekend nonconference series in Fayetteville. Arkansas will also host Southeastern Louisiana for three games beginning March 4 and Illinois-Chicago for four games beginning March 10.
Arkansas is scheduled to play Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette once apiece at the Round Rock (Texas) Classic on Feb. 25-27.
The Razorbacks are scheduled to start SEC play with a home series against Kentucky on March 18-20. They will play their first SEC road series the following week at Missouri.
Arkansas is also scheduled to return to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock next season for a game against Central Arkansas on April 26. The Razorbacks have not played in North Little Rock since the 2019 season due to covid-19.
The North Little Rock game will be one of two games against the Bears, who will play in Fayetteville on April 5. The Razorbacks will also play two games apiece against Arkansas State, Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Only dates are known for several of Arkansas’ games in 2022. Times and TV networks will be finalized closer to the start of the season, and some dates are subject to change.
Arkansas’ 2022 Baseball Schedule (Partial)
Feb. 18-20 — Illinois State
Feb. 25 — vs. Indiana (in Round Rock, Texas)
Feb. 26 — vs. Stanford (in Round Rock, Texas)
Feb. 27 — vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (in Round Rock, Texas)
March 4-6 — Southeastern Louisiana
March 10-13 — Illinois-Chicago
March 15-16 — Grambling
March 18-20 — Kentucky
March 25-27 — at Missouri
March 29-30 — Arkansas-Little Rock
April 1-3 — Mississippi State
April 5 — Central Arkansas
April 8-10 — at Florida
April 12-13 — Arkansas-Pine Bluff
April 14-16 — LSU
April 19-20 — Arkansas State
April 22-24 — at Texas A&M
April 26 — vs. Central Arkansas (in North Little Rock)
April 29-May 1 — Ole Miss
May 3 — Missouri State
May 6-8 — at Auburn
May 13-15 — Vanderbilt
May 19-21 — at Alabama
CORRECTION: An earlier version had an incorrect date for the LSU series. It will be a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series on Easter Weekend.