Covid news in brief

Sheriff: No vaccine

rule enforcement

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway announced Tuesday he would not enforce any vaccine mandate in the county.

"I feel this decision is the individual's choice and constitutional right to decide," Holloway said in a news release.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The sheriff opposed mask mandates in the county last year and declined to enforce them at the time.

In the release, Holloway did not identify which vaccine mandates he was referring to, saying, "We are now facing a new mandate in our community with vaccine mandates being announced recently."

President Joe Biden last week announced a covid vaccination mandate for all federal employees and contractors and a requirement that large companies must mandate vaccines or testing for employees.

There are no criminal penalties associated with any vaccination mandates that have been issued.

County Judge Barry Moehring said Friday he had no plans for a vaccination mandate for Benton County employees. Moehring said the county has and will continue to "strongly encourage" employees who feel comfortable about the vaccines to get vaccinated and to urge those with questions to consult their doctors.

Washington County likewise will not require county employees be vaccinated for covid-19, nor will it require any proof of negative covid tests, County Judge Joseph Wood announced last week.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette

Spa City exec back

at work after covid

HOT SPRINGS -- The city manager of Hot Springs returned to work in-person on Monday.

City Manager Bill Burrough had been working from home since Aug. 30, when he tested positive for covid-19. He had been previously vaccinated.

Burrough said he started to feel better after receiving monoclonal antibody therapy.

"I had a pretty rough three or four days before getting the monoclonal antibody treatment. A couple of days later, I started feeling better. For anyone who comes down with covid, don't hesitate to get this treatment. It, along with the vaccine, is probably what kept me out of the hospital," said Burrough at the Hot Springs/Garland County Covid-19 Task Force meeting on Monday.

-- Democrat-Gazette

Jessieville schools

log 25 covid cases

The Jessieville School District had 20 student cases and five staff cases as of Sunday, according to a report from the Hot Springs/Garland County COVID-19 Task Force on Monday.

An additional 90 students were in quarantine. Most cases are coming from the high school.

Jessieville is the only district in Garland County without a mask mandate. The School Board, which has revisited the policy, has decided to continue to strongly encourage the use of face masks.

-- Democrat-Gazette