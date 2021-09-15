Six Arkansas teachers in running for presidential awards in mathematics, science

Six Arkansas teachers are 2021 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The program — coordinated by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House — honors outstanding science, technology, engineering, and math teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques, and technology use in their classrooms.

Arkansas’ six finalists were selected from 47 nominated teachers.

The math teacher finalists are:

• Jay Bly, DeWitt High School, DeWitt School District.

• Wes Davis, Cabot High School, Cabot School District.

• Diana Taylor, Rison High School, Cleveland County School District.

The science teacher finalists are:

• Patrycja Krakowiak, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs.

• Marc Reif, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville School District.

• Jeffrey Rice, Southside High School, Fort Smith School District.

A national committee of scientists, mathematicians and educators will review the applications and recommend up to 108 teachers to receive the presidential awards.

Winners are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories, and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense.

Teachers who are selected as national awardees each receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation, and a trip to Washington, D.C., for a series of recognition events, professional development activities, and an awards ceremony.