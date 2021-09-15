Springdale woman placed on probation in death of her 9-year-old daughter

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale woman was placed on 10 years of state supervised probation after pleading guilty to charges involving a crash in which her 9-year-old daughter was killed.

Sabrina Danae Crowe, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide, endangering the welfare of a minor and driving while intoxicated. The plea was under an agreement Drew Ledbetter, Crowe's attorney, reached with Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor.

Crowe was accused of being intoxicated in the June 17, 2018, vehicle crash.

Crowe, her husband Nathaniel Aaron Clark and her three daughters -- ages 4, 6 and 9 -- were traveling on Cowface Road in southeast Benton County when she lost control of the car and hit trees, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The 9-year-old died and the 4-year-old was airlifted for treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, according to court documents.

Crowe and the 6-year-old were treated at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers with minor injuries, according to the affidavit.

The couple initially said Clark was driving the Nissan Titan, and he was arrested in connection with negligent homicide, according to court documents.

The 6-year-old told police Crowe was driving. Bruises caused by the seatbelt indicated Crowe was the driver and Clark was the passenger, according to documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Crowe's guilty plea. She was sentenced to 60 days in the Benton County Jail, in addition to the 10 years of probation.

Clark, 32, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was placed on six years of state supervised probation.