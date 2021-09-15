State covid hospitalizations drop for 8th day in row

Already at its lowest level since late July, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell Wednesday for the eighth day in a row.

After falling for the previous few days, however, the number of coronavirus patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care both rose.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,919, an increase that was smaller by 262 than the one the previous Wednesday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 28, to 7,362.

"Our covid report today shows the continued gradual decline in new and active cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Our vaccine numbers are continuing to rise, although we need to increase the number of Arkansans getting vaccinated. We’re making progress, but we still have work to do."

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals fell by seven, to 1,090.

The number who were on ventilators rose by eight, to 289, after falling for the previous four days.

The number who were in intensive care, which fell the previous five days, rose by 18, to 450.

The number of intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied statewide fell by one, to 32.

Covid-19 patients made up about 40% of all people in intensive care on Wednesday, up from about 38% a day earlier.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19, in intensive care and on ventilators have all declined significantly the heights they reached last month.

The number who were on ventilators, however, remained larger by 21 than its peak in January during the state's winter surge.

After rising a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday by 37, to 1,659.

Already at its lowest level since July 28, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 389, to 16,695, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

Meanwhile, at 7,557, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was smaller by 160 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 7,508, which was down from 7,580 the previous week and 11,341 a day during all of August.