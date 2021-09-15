Tennessee's Brown going with Arkansas

Highly recruited defensive back Anthony Brown orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon.

Brown, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Milan, Tenn., accumulated scholarship offers from schools such as Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke and others before picking the Hogs.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for Saturday's game against Texas. He said Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Sam Carter is a big reason why he chose Arkansas.

"Coach Carter and I are real close," Brown said in an earlier interview. "That's my guy. He's real cool. He checks up on me every day and sends verses in the morning. We're real close."

Brown was a jack of all trades for the 14-3 Bulldogs, runners-up in Tennessee's Class 3A, last season as a junior. He rushed 101 times for 962 yards and 14 touchdowns, completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards and 6 touchdowns, and caught 15 passes for 308 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He also had 64 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. An ESPN 3-star prospect, Brown said he is appreciative of Carter's honesty.

"He keeps it real with you," said Brown, who made an official visit to Fayetteville in June. "He'll tell you what he wants out of you and what he's going to do with you once you get to Arkansas. He doesn't care about stars. He just wants somebody that's going to come in and play."

Milan Coach Carl Diffee, who coached Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson at Sardis (Miss.) North Panola, compares Brown with Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon.

"He's got tremendous potential and will be a big-time defensive player at the next level," Diffee said. "He'll come down and lay the lumber."

Brown is the 18th commitment in Arkansas' 2022 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.