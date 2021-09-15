UNDER THE RADAR: Pocahontas' Connor Baker

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pocahontas Connor Baker.

Class: 2023

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Bench press: 300 pounds

Squat: 425 pounds

Power clean: 265 pounds

Stats: In two games, he has 40 carries for 404 yards and 4 touchdowns, and 14 tackles in limited play. As a sophomore, Baker had 193 carries for 1,364 yards and 20 touchdowns, and 106 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. In six games as a freshman, he finished with 51 carries for 429 yards 4 touchdowns, and 88 tackles, 8 for lost yardage.

Assistant coach Cannon Davis:

“He’s having to play quarterback for us but also starts at middle linebacker. Kid can really go. He’s naturally a defensive player but is great for us offensively as well. He’s a junior but started half of our high school games as a 9th grader.

“On defense, he’s very instinctive and finds the ball extremely well with great closing speed. He’s naturally a great tackler.”