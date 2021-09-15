MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR at LA Coliseum

NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to the NASCAR season and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500. The 2022 race will be held Feb. 6, one week before the Super Bowl and two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track. The historic Coliseum is home of the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500. The announcement made Tuesday night on Fox Sports precedes the release of the full 2022 schedule. NASCAR has run inside stadiums before, including regional events at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., and a Cup race at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1956. Eligibility for The Clash has not been announced, but the drivers will be using the Next Gen cars that are set to debut in 2022.

BASEBALL

Braun to retire

Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday. Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 National League MVP made it official Tuesday in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter. “While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing — gratitude,” Braun said. For his career, Braun, 37, batted .296 with 352 home runs and 1,154 RBI. He ranks second among Brewers in RBI, extra-base hits (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408). The six-time All-Star batted a career-low .233 with 8 home runs and 26 RBI in 39 games last season while dealing with a back issue. Braun was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Odorizzi to IR

Th e A m e r i c a n L e a g u e West-leading Houston Astros put starter Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right foot soreness from a play when he covered first base. Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke, who was reinstated from the covid-19 injury list Tuesday to make his first scheduled start in 16 days. Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi was getting an MRI on Tuesday,

BASKETBALL

Gordon gets extension

Forward Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The deal contains a player option for Gordon for the 2025-26 season. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade deadline deal last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. Gordon was counted on even more when Murray suffered a torn ACL on April 12 at Golden State. Gordon, who turns 26 on Thursday, averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver. In the postseason, he raised his production to 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Nuggets made it to the second round before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.

Wooden’s daughter dies

Nan Wooden, the daughter of late UCLA basketball coach John Wooden and a fixture at Bruins games for years, died Tuesday. She was 87. The school said she died of natural causes at a care facility in the San Fernando Valley, according to family members. She had suffered a series of strokes in recent years. Wooden continued to attend UCLA’s games long after her Hall of Fame father retired from coaching in 1975, when the Bruins won their 10th NCAA championship. She often sat in her father’s reserved seat at Pauley Pavilion, which served as a gathering point for extended family and friends. The court there is named for her parents. She was a frequent companion of her father in his later years at UCLA’s games, looking after him as he was besieged by fans for autographs and photos. John Wooden died in 2010 at age 99.

FOOTBALL

Jeudy out six weeks

The Denver Broncos placed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (high right ankle sprain) on injured reserve Tuesday along with cornerback Ronald Darby, who pulled a hamstring in Denver’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Jeudy had six catches for 72 yards before getting hurt in the opener and is expected to miss about six weeks. Darby was a surprise addition to IR as Coach Vic Fangio never mentioned his injury in his postgame news conference or on Monday. Both Jeudy and Darby must spend at least three weeks on IR before they’re eligible to return to the active roster. In corresponding moves, the Broncos promoted cornerback Nate Hairston and wide receiver Kendall Hinton from their practice squad.

Niners lose RB

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee after getting injured in the season opener. Coach Kyle Shanahan had said Mostert was expected to miss eight weeks because of chipped cartilage in his knee, but Mostert announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season. The injury to Mostert is the second season-ending injury suffered by a key 49ers player already this year after the 2020 season was derailed by injuries. Cornerback Jason Verrett tore his right ACL in the season opener at Detroit. Both players were placed on injured reserve Tuesday with the Niners signing cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and promoting cornerback Dontae Johnson from the practice squad to take their place on the 53-man roster.

Titans sign kicker

The Tennessee Titans have another new kicker, signing Randy Bullock off their practice squad. The Titans announced the moves Tuesday, a day after releasing kicker Michael Badgley. Tennessee signed Bullock to the practice squad Saturday when it put kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve with an injured right groin. Badgley was the first kicker promoted from the practice squad and given a chance, but he missed an extra point and a field goal in the 38-13 loss to Arizona. Also, Titans safety Amani Hooker became the latest starter on injured reserve. Hooker, who tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season, left the opener with a foot injury.