Police beat: 18-year-old jailed in car chase, wreck

18-year-old jailed in car chase, wreck

An 18-year-old man has been charged with felony fleeing after striking several vehicles during a police chase Tuesday in North Little Rock, according to Pulaski County jail records.

Police attempted to stop Xavier Henson of North Little Rock for reckless driving, the report said. It said Henson fled and eventually wrecked his vehicle.

Henson fled the vehicle on foot before being apprehended, the report said.

He remained in Pulaski County jail with no bail set Wednesday night.

Car-theft suspect is arrested in LR

Christopher Scott Smith, 31, of Little Rock was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony theft of property, according to jail reports.

Officers found on Labette Drive a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the report said. They found Smith at his nearby apartment. He told them at that time that he had the keys and bill of sale for the vehicle.

He was arrested at the scene, the report said.