2 deaths reported at residence in LR

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Nichols Road.

Police responded to a call at the house at 1801 Nichols Road, a seemingly quiet street, a little after 3:30 p.m., police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Wednesday evening. About 5:30 p.m. Edwards said police were still waiting for a warrant to investigate the scene and no other information was available.

Yet, it appeared investigators were moving in and out of the home at about that time.

About 9 p.m., Edwards again said the deaths were continuing to be investigated. He also said there didn't appear to be any threat to the public.

No other information was released by the department about the identities of the victims or the nature of the crime by Wednesday night.