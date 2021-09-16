2021 MCHS Homecoming attendants

Carlee Cooper

Hometown: Anderson Class: Sophomore Parents: Travis and Rebecca Cooper, Amanda Carey Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden Favorite movie: The Longest Ride Favorite song: “Heading South” Favorite place to hang out: The Softball Field Message to the Mustangs: “Work hard, play hard, and beat those cubs!”

Emerson Ruddick

Hometown: Anderson Class: Freshman Parents: Josh and Jessica Merriman, Justin and Michelle Ruddick. Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse Favorite movie: The Bee Movie Favorite song: “Party in the U.S.A” Favorite place to hang out: My bedroom Message to the Mustangs: “Play hard, play smart, and beat the cubs!”

Zoe Thornton

Hometown: Noel Class: Junior Parents: Michael and Angela Thornton Favorite restaurant: Lin’s Garden Favorite movie: Priceless Favorite song: “Million Little Miracles” Favorite place to hang out: At home with my family, my cats, and my dogs Message to the Mustangs: “Way to go on a great start to your season. Keep up the good work using the gifts God has given you to do your best. Good luck tonight boys!”