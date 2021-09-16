2021 MCHS Homecoming Queen candidates

Lundyn Trudeau

Hometown: Anderson Class: Senior Parents: Koti and Crystal Keen, Travis and Deonne Trudeau. Favorite restaurant: LongHorn Steakhouse Favorite movie: The Lion King Favorite song: “Lady May” Favorite place to hang out: 7Brew Message to the Mustangs: “It’s been an honor cheering you on the last four years, I’m very excited to continue doing so this year. Go Mustangs!”

Libby Cisneros

Hometown: Anderson Class: Senior Parents: Aaron and Amanda Finley Favorite restaurant: Chipotle Favorite movie: Flipped Favorite song: “Praise You in the Storm” Favorite place to hang out: Football field with all my friends Message to the Mustangs: “Being your manager for the past six years, I’ve always had your back and will forever have your back. Go Mustangs! Get that win!”

Melanie Gillming

Hometown: Anderson Class: Senior Parents: Amanda and Scott Roberts. Favorite restaurant: LongHorn Steakhouse Favorite movie: Crazy Stupid Love Favorite song: “Starting Over” Favorite place to hang out: Anywhere as long as I’m with my people Message to the Mustangs: “I have loved cheering you boys on the past four years and I’m so proud of all you have accomplished.You boys have made history and I’m happy I was around for it. Now go out there and have some fun!”