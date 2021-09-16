7 pumpkin patches in Central Arkansas to visit this fall

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

It’s never too early to plan for fall activities, and the season won’t be complete without at least one trip to a local pumpkin patch. Here are seven options across Central Arkansas to put on the itinerary this autumn.

Motley's Pumpkin Patch: 13724 Sandy Ann Drive, Little Rock.

Season starts Sept. 25

Hop into a tractor-drawn wagon to pick a pumpkin at Motley’s, the capital city’s very own patch. Basic admission costs $9.95 and includes most activities.

https://www.motleyspumpkinpatch.com/

BoBrook Farms: 13810 Combee Lane, Roland.

Season starts Oct. 1

This farm offers various activities including mazes, hayrides and pig races, as well as, of course, pumpkin picking. Admission is $7.

http://www.bobrookfarms.com/pumpkin-patch.html

Roseberry Farms: 12223 Arkansas 9, Benton.

Season starts Sept. 25

Hayrides, giant slides and farm animals join with the pumpkin patch at this venue to create fall fun. Admissions is $7 and includes all activities.

http://www.roseberry-farms.com/

Hicks Family Farms: 184 Lasiter Road, Lonoke.

Season starts Oct. 2

Visitors can get lost in a corn maze, pet a farm animal and tromp through the pumpkin patch at Hicks Family Farm. Admission is $10.

http://www.hicksfamilyfarms.com/

Schaefers and Collins Pumpkin Patch: 864 Lollie Road, Mayflower.

Season starts Sept. 25

In addition to picking the perfect pumpkin, visitors can enjoy hayrides, train rides, pony rides and more. For $7, visitors can take a hayride into the field to pick pumpkins.

https://www.facebook.com/SchaefersAndCollinsPumpkinPatch/

Garner Homestead Family Farm: 1376 Lonsdale Cutoff Road, Fountain Lake.

Season starts Sept. 28

Visit this farm near Hot Springs for a foray into the pumpkin patch plus the chance to see farm animals and pan for (fool’s) gold. Admission is $6 and includes all activities.

http://www.garnerhomesteadfamilyfarm.com/index.html

Family Farm: 18448 U.S. 67, Malvern.

Season starts Oct. 2

Go on a carousel, climb a rock wall or enjoy a more traditional fall activity such as a hayride or pumpkin picking at Family Farm. Admission is $5.

https://familyfarm.org/pumpkin_patch