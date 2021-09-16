The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-566. George Jones v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-253. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Cindy Gillespie, in Her Official Capacity v. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-18. Stephen Christopher Raino v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-19-346. Ileshia Garner and Dezmon Gordon v. The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to dismiss granted. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-569. Rudnick D. Wilson v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-30. Eva Brewer and Jonathan Brewer v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-19-415. Ann Cogswell and Sarah McNeil, as Special Administrators for the Estate of Margaret Faye Cogswell, Deceased v. Margaret Lynn Cooper, as Executrix and Administrator of the Estate of Mary Cloar, Deceased, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-19. Stephen Christopher Raino v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-354. City of Fort Smith, Arkansas v. B & A Electric, Inc.; Megehee Fence Contracting, LLC; Grimes Dozer Service, Inc.; James Griffith; and River Valley Sports Complex, Inc., from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Dismissed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.