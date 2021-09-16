Benefits With Friends: Manes & Miracles sets jazz benefit

Dinner and All That Jazz to benefit Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Organizers say the annual event will feature Creole-inspired dishes by Chef Paul of PT's Manor and live music by the Don Bailey Jazz Quartet.

Proceeds will help the nonprofit organization fulfill its mission "to provide equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities, to create an environment where opportunity replaces limitation, and to help children and adults learn the power of the words 'I can.'"

Amber Herndon, development director, says the three-year-old group provides hippotherapy, which incorporates physical, occupational and speech therapies. They currently serve some 40 children ages 3 to 18, but there is an extensive waiting list. The silent phase of a capital campaign is under way to help build a covered arena, which will allow the organization to treat more children and provide consistency in therapy not affected by weather conditions. Herndon adds that they are looking to expand their services to assist veterans.

Tickets for the semi-formal attire event are $75 for one, $140 for 2, $265 for four and sponsorship and $500 for eight and sponsorship.

The fundraiser is presented by Cabaness Farms, Mercy and Forsgren Inc.

