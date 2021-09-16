Boston narrows field of mayoral candidates to 2

BOSTON — Boston voters have narrowed the field of mayoral candidates to two women of color who will face off in November.

City Council Members Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George topped the five-person race in Tuesday’s preliminary election. They bested acting Mayor Kim Janey, Council Member Andrea Campbell and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief. All five were candidates of color.

Wu’s parents immigrated from Taiwan. Essaibi George describes herself as a first-generation Arab Polish-American.

Whoever wins the Nov. 2 election will make history in a city that has never elected a woman or an Asian American as mayor.

Essaibi George said she was confident she could pose a significant challenge to Wu in November.

“I am so grateful to you showing up not just tonight but showing up for the last eight months,” she told supporters.

Wu spoke to reporters outside Boston City Hall on Wednesday.

“This is the moment in Boston that our campaign and our coalition has been calling for for a long time,” she said. “We got in this race over a year ago — actually exactly a year ago today — to ensure that Boston would step up to meet this moment.” Essaibi George in her victory speech said the mayor of Boston can’t unilaterally restore rent control — a jab at Wu, who wants to revive a version of rent stabilization, which was banned statewide by a 1994 ballot question.

Earlier this year, Janey became the first Black Bostonian and first woman to occupy the city’s top office in an acting capacity after former Mayor Marty Walsh stepped down to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.