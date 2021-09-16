Republican Women meeting Monday

Siloam Springs City Administrator Phillip Patterson will be the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Republican Women meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will be held at Compass Church, located at 2307 U.S. 412.

Patterson will address items included on a city utility bill, transfers between utility department budgets and the general fund budget, how do cities fund items if they don’t own their utilities and what happens in the city budget if voters required reductions in city utility rates.

Call 501-680-3022 for further information.

Ability Tree hosting 5K on Sept. 25

Ability Tree in Siloam Springs is hosting a 5K and one-mile Fun Run on Sept. 25.

Cost for the 5K is $25 and it will begin at 9 a.m. The Fun Run is $15 and begins at 9:45 a.m., and the start/finish line will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets A shirt will be included for all participants.

All ages and abilities are welcome. Volunteers are also needed. All proceeds go toward Ability Tree’s scholarship fund.

Registration is available at tinyurl.com/zrenvep9. For more information, contact Ability Tree.

— Staff reports