Business as usual for Wildcats

Episcopal Collegiate tennis Coach Brandon Friedel is facing the same dilemma that routinely plagues schools that have players participating in multiple sports.

The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have had to balance their activities throughout the fall, but if past history is any indication, Episcopal Collegiate will find a way to manage.

"We're doing OK," said Friedel, who is in his first year as the school's tennis coach. "Of course with us, we've got kids spread out doing other things. We've got some playing football, some running cross country, some playing volleyball. But when they're out there on the tennis court, we've done pretty good."

Both of Friedel's teams are trying to do what they've done more times than not over the past 20 years, and that's win a state title.

The Wildcats have brought home a state championship in 16 of the past 18 years, including the past eight. The Lady Wildcats have won crowns in 12 of the past 13 years. Both groups lost a lot from last season, but they also return several who will again keep each in the title hunt.

The reigning two-time, Class 3A boys singles champion, Keeton Dassinger, and Charlie Bandom, who was half of the tandem that won a doubles championship, are front and center for the Wildcats. Lovey and Sophie Reynolds, sisters who were unable to play during the state tournament last season because of covid-19 quarantining protocols, are among a contingent of standouts carrying the Lady Wildcats. Samantha De Luca, a doubles semifinalist last year, is back as well.

Through the midway point of the season, it's been business as usual. The Episcopal Collegiate boys have won all four of their matches, and the girls have finished first in three of their four contests.

Friedel, who is also the boys' basketball coach, said he's trying to keep things simple when it comes to putting his players in certain spots because of the various activities going on, but the results have still worked out in the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats' favor.

"Keeping them all organized can be a little tough sometimes," he explained. "But it's also good experience for some of the other kids that are just playing tennis. We graduated several girls and boys from last year that were really good players so we've been trying to fill in those spots.

"It's been good for the others, though. We've got a bunch of ninth-graders getting out there and playing some matches. So it's worked out well."

JONESBORO VOLLEYBALL

Big shoes to fill

Nikki Skelton coached volleyball at Douglas MacArthur Junior High School in the Jonesboro School District for nine years before she was presented with an opportunity to follow a Golden Hurricane legend.

Craig Cummings, who won four state titles and six conference titles during his 11 seasons at Jonesboro, retired at the end of the 2020 school year. That opened up the door for Skelton, who was eventually named as Cummings' successor.

"He's certainly a good coach to follow, I'll tell you that," Skelton said. "Those are big shoes for me to fill, but our team is doing really well right now. These past couple of weeks, we've had a bunch of injuries to where I've lost almost every one of my middles. So we're scrambling to try to figure out a good rotation, a good lineup that works for us."

The recent spate of injuries is about the only thing that's hampered Skelton's first season. Jonesboro (10-2, 4-1 5A-East) has flourished as it enters the meat of its schedule. The Lady Hurricane did drop a three-setter to Marion on Tuesday, but that loss isn't going to change the mentality.

"The one thing that I will say about this group is that they just work so hard," Skelton said. "They know that we've got all these big, tall players out, but they realize that they're going to have to step it up on defense. They have worked twice as hard in practice to try to pick up everything they can. I've had some sophomores step up and do a phenomenal job, too.

"Just the leadership is great, and they all get along. That's always a great thing."

Ella Tagupa has provided a lot of versatility for Jonesboro, particularly when others are out, Skelton said. The senior started out as a right-side hitter and setter, but she's now playing in the middle, too, because of the team's injury woes.

"Just whatever I need her to do, she's been willing to step up and do it," Skelton explained. "Every time I talk to her, her response is 'Whatever you need.' Saraya Hewitt, another one of my seniors, is like that as well. She's just always positive. She gets so excited not only she does something well, but when everyone does something well.

"Things like that just boost morale, and it's great. I try not to get too intense because I don't want to stress the girls out. But I really want to stay at that high level of play that Jonesboro's been known for."

CABOT GOLF

Rounding into form

Cabot didn't finish the way it intended at last year's Class 6A state golf tournament. So the Panthers are doing the one thing they figured could help them in their quest to win this year's title.

They've gone out and won tournaments.

In nine events, the Lady Panthers have won seven and finished runner-up in two. For the boys, the Panthers have six first-place finishes and three seconds. That's not a bad way to get things going as Cabot enters the final stretch of the season before conference and state tournament play begins over the next three weeks.

"Things are going good, really good," Cabot Coach Matt Malham said. "Both the boys and girls have played well. We haven't lost anybody for getting covid or close contact, and all those rules. I hope it stays that way. But things have gone well."

The Lady Panthers, who finished second to Fayetteville in both of the matches they didn't win, are powered by Emmerson Doyle and Holly Heslep, both of whom landed in the top 15 at last year's state tournament. Easton Denney, Carson Stephens and Jacob Knowlton have been the Panthers' leading trio. Stephens won the Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Match Play title this summer, and Denney recently finished ninth in the American Junior Golf Association's Accenture Northwest Arkansas Tournament.

"They're our strong three," Malham said. "We've got a fourth man, Austin King, that can shoot in the upper 70s. So things look good for us now, but with golf, you just never. We've got to continue to have good solid play.

"If all of them do that, boys and girls, I feel comfortable putting their cards in the middle and seeing where it all turns out."

ADD-ONS

Megan Smith's 10 kills and Olivia Wiedower's 15 assists helped Conway take down Fort Smith Northside 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 on Tuesday and remain unbeaten in 6A-Central play. Karis Scott and Kennedi Wyrick had 13 digs each while Kaylon Neal had three blocks and two aces for the Lady Wampus Cats (10-4, 4-0).