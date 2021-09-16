Community Briefs: Child center sets free, reduced meals

Child center sets free, reduced meals

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Child Development Center will make meals available free or at a reduced charge for enrolled children who participate in the Arkansas Food and Nutrition Program, according to a news release.

In accordance with federal law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating.

Promotions agency will meet Sept. 22

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at at 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The meeting will be held at the commission offices at the ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Masks are required and participants will practice their best efforts for social distancing, according to a news release. The agenda includes reports by the director and committees. Details: Betty Brown, administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Alzheimer's caregivers can get support

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday on Zoom.

The topic will be stress management techniques for caregivers. People are urged to join Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency and Nicole Bates, director of education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Center on Aging at Pine Bluff.

The link to join the zoom meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09 with Meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and Passcode: 6300.

By phone, it's (346) 248-7799 and use meeting ID: 924 6750 057. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Vets can attend virtual VA claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold another virtual claims clinic for Arkansas veterans from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 23. To schedule a time slot, veterans are asked to call (501) 370-3829 by Sept. 22 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims, according to a news release.

VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loans guaranties.

For details about VA's benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.