Church volunteers to review requests for free home repair

Ozark Mission Project, a nonprofit ministry of the United Methodist Church, will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022.

Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, according to a news release.

Ozark Mission Project will take young people and adult volunteers to camp sites across the state to assist residents in need.

The group will visit the project sites the week before camp to determine which projects will be selected. Because of the high number of applications received, acceptance is not guaranteed.

Even with the reduced number of camps in 2021, Ozark Mission Project was able to complete approximately 50 wheelchair ramps, 60 exterior painting projects, 100 small construction repairs, lots of yard work and other projects. The group assisted almost 200 residents and hosted almost 500 campers.

"OMP will be able to make an even bigger impact in our communities in 2022. We are hosting summer camps in 12 different locations that will have a 30-mile radius around the camp home base," according to the release.

During the summer of 2022 the work days are:

June 13-16 -- North Little Rock (Lakewood UMC), Siloam Springs (First UMC), Paragould (First UMC), West Memphis (First UMC);

June 27-30 -- Fayetteville (Sequoyah UMC), Wynne (First UMC), Little Rock (St. James UMC), Conway (First UMC);

July 18-21 -- Pine Bluff (First UMC), Rogers (Central UMC), Malvern (St. Paul UMC), Cabot (First UMC);

Applications and a list of approved projects can be found on Ozark Mission Project's website (ozarkmissionproject.org) under the community tab. An adult family member needs to be at home the days the group works at their residence.

All completed applications should be scanned and emailed to kanderson@ozarkmissionproject.org or mailed to Ozark Mission Project, P.O. Box 26525, Little Rock, AR 72221, before May 1, 2022.

All names and addresses are screened through the sex offender registry. Applications will be denied if flagged, according to the release.

Details: www.ozarkmissionproject.org.