County treasurer going for a third term

Jefferson County Treasurer Vonysha Goodwin is seeking a third term in office.

Goodwin's journey in the treasurer's office began in January 1999. Goodwin worked as deputy treasurer until December 2016 and was elected as county treasurer with the term beginning January 2017, according to a news release.

"I, Vonysha Goodwin, respectfully announce my re-election bid for the office of Jefferson County Treasurer. Five years ago, I promised to provide accuracy, transparency and accountability and I remained true to my promises."

Goodwin also thanks the residents of Jefferson County for entrusting her with managing the finances for Jefferson County.

A graduate of Dollarway High School, she is also a 2009 graduate of the University of Phoenix, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in business marketing with an emphasis in finance. She is also a graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff and the Edward L. Coleman Leadership Institute.

Goodwin loves her community and volunteers as a member of several organizations. She's a member of the NAACP, treasurer of the Lighthouse Charter School board, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County Board president, D'Andre Seals Outreach Project chief financial officer, Relyance Bank Diversity, Equity and Inclusion advisory committee member and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., where she serves as treasurer for Delta Omega Omega Chapter.

Professionally, Goodwin is a member of the Arkansas Treasurer's Association, Association of Arkansas Counties, Jefferson County Democratic Women and Democratic Central Committee.

Goodwin is the daughter of Levi and Betty Watson and Leo and Marilyn Crane. She is a Pine Bluff native and is married to Quentin and they have three children: Ketrin, Quiana and Kiara.