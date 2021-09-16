Marriage Licenses

Hannah Green, 22, and Elaina Greer, 27, both of Sherwood.

Anderson Pollard, Sr., 33, and Montoya Fudge, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Jason Cain, 31, and Princess McGraw, 27, both of Aurora, Ill.

Zachary Oaks, 25, and Haleigh Thompson, 21, both of Conway.

Georgia Cooley, 30, and Wilson Loggains, 33, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Robinson, 21, and Christina Perkins, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Bala Simon, 47, of Little Rock, and Bethany Cason, 34, of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3031 Daniel Wilmoth v. Alicia Wilmoth.

21-3032 Ruvidia Lopez v. Eric Lopez.

21-3033 Charles Gains v. Patricia Gains.

21-3040 Nathan Grice v. Margaret Grice.

21-3041 Jamie Richardson v. Adam Richardson.

21-3048 Wendy Heard v. Brian Heard.

GRANTED

21-677 Suzette McLaurin v. Daniel McLaurin.

21-1784 Stephanie Justice v. Eldridge Justice, III.

21-1837 Joyce Russell v. Sylvester Russell, Jr.

21-1881 Keith Cook v. Beth Cook.

21-1957 Pamela Bagwell v. Eric Bagwell.

21-2108 Jessica Ross v. Chris Ross, Sr.

21-2166 Destini Sills v. Veodis Sills, III.

21-2586 Savannah Bateman v Ethan Bateman.