Get to know: 2023 WR target Anthony Evans

Junior receiver Anthony Evans visited Fayetteville on June 25 and is looking to make a return trip in the future.

Evans, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, has offer from Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Houston and other programs.

He recorded 21.54 seconds in the 200 meters in the spring.

Nickname: AE3

Bench press: 245 pounds

Squat: 355 pounds

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: Motivating

Number of years playing football: 11

Favorite thing about playing WR: Making plays and setting up the defender

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track and field

I'm happiest when I: Am on the field

My mom is always on me to do: School work and clean up

Favorite NFL player: Stefon Diggs

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV: NFL Network

How would you spend $1 million: Bitcoin and property

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Read people’s minds

My two pet peeves are: Lazy people and liars

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

My hidden talent is: I am self-motivated

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they have the best chicken nuggets

I will never ever eat: Chitterlings

Favorite junk food: Chocolate muffins

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Really not into sweets

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Rabbit, but didn’t know until I ate some

My dream date is: Rihanna

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Hobbies: Football, basketball, running, lifting weights and video games

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Role model and why: Parents, because they push me daily to be the best person I can be

Three words to describe me: Blessed, athletic, resilient

People would be surprised that I: Don’t like hanging out much