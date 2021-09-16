Get to know: 2023 WR target Anthony Evans

Junior receiver Anthony Evans visited Fayetteville on June 25 and is looking to make a return trip in the future.
Evans, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, has offer from Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Houston and other programs.
He recorded 21.54 seconds in the 200 meters in the spring.
Nickname: AE3
Bench press: 245 pounds
Squat: 355 pounds
Receivers coach Kenny Guiton is: Motivating
Number of years playing football: 11
Favorite thing about playing WR: Making plays and setting up the defender
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track and field
I'm happiest when I: Am on the field
My mom is always on me to do: School work and clean up
Favorite NFL player: Stefon Diggs
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV: NFL Network
How would you spend $1 million: Bitcoin and property
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Read people’s minds
My two pet peeves are: Lazy people and liars
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James
My hidden talent is: I am self-motivated
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they have the best chicken nuggets
I will never ever eat: Chitterlings
Favorite junk food: Chocolate muffins
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Really not into sweets
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Rabbit, but didn’t know until I ate some
My dream date is: Rihanna
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Hobbies: Football, basketball, running, lifting weights and video games
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone
Role model and why: Parents, because they push me daily to be the best person I can be
Three words to describe me: Blessed, athletic, resilient
People would be surprised that I: Don’t like hanging out much