Happy birthday (Sept. 16): The sparkle of charisma you ride through the year sparks many lucky interactions. Your phone buzzes, and your calendar fills with engagements, both lucrative and friendly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep repeating the action that's going so well for you until you can do it no longer. Like the weightlifter who works the muscle until it fails, you will see results not despite that last exhausted effort but because of it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Long-lasting friendships are important to you, so you'll make extra efforts, especially when life pulls you and a friend in opposing directions. You'll find new parallels and commonalities that help you stay on the same wavelength.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're like a divining rod for hot spots, so you mostly end up where the fun is. But even the most skilled diviners sometimes come up dry. In that case, your best bet is to cut out early and keep looking.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): While some would use charm as a manipulation, you employ your charisma for the sole purpose of stirring up the playful energies of delight, without which existence would be dull indeed!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even though your leadership is typically sound, right now you'll be more comfortable without followers. This path is new. You'll be more adventurous when you know you're the only one affected by your choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Meditation and mantras are not for everyone. In a way, whatever you do to feel more like yourself is your spiritual practice. Repetition with reverence is one key to making it a ritual.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're willing to slog it out until the bitter end, but what if the end isn't bitter? You just may slog it out to a savory end or a sweet one. In any case, definitely do slog it out, because the end will be worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Now it is effortless for you to maintain the steady flow of supportive communication that facilitates good relationships, but this is only because you worked at the skill. Others might need some time to catch up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may not be sure where to set your sights. You want to stretch yourself, and you're not afraid to fail, but you'd rather not reach for something that doesn't exist. Ask around to find out what's possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Who you are in the bigger view of society is not who you really are, and yet it does influence how you feel about yourself to a degree. You are in charge of the degree. Dial it down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You think you know your function within a group, but your notion of this is limited to how you see yourself. The others have their own view of you, and in some instances, it is greatly expanded from yours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The rules have changed many times over the last few years, and they'll change once more today. Even so, the values and principles that guide you will remain steadfast through the ages.

MATERIALISM UNDER A SOLAR TRINE

Success doesn’t always go hand in hand with material good fortune. Believing those two states are interchangeable will only lead to dissatisfaction and missed purpose. What’s truly valuable is life- and health-enhancing. Much material wealth doesn’t fall into the category — something to ponder under the solar trine to Pluto.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “The orbs I have encountered are blueish, reddish and mostly white light. They hop from bed to bed, and I don’t know much about their origin, just that they exist. Do they mean I’ll have a child? Do they mean my death is imminent? Do they mean I’ll be all right? Because that’s what I feel overall. I’ll be all right, won’t I? I will be all right, won’t I? Will I be all right?”

A: Overwhelmingly yes, you’ll be just fine. You’ll be all right. You will thrive, in fact, and you should not be afraid of the orbs. They are just energy. Take the energy as a good sign that you are open to seeing and experiencing other realms, and don’t be afraid. The other dimensions are dancing with you, and there doesn’t need to be a meaning to it. You can trust that there is no harm in this exchange. Just relax and be. Whatever you’re worried about, let it rest. The orbs are a good sign for you, and there’s nothing you need to do or manage about them. Relax and be.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Nick Jonas is often considered the most serious sibling of his clan, and perhaps his cool demeanor has something to do with the predominant earth sign energy in his natal chart. With six luminaries in earth signs, he is exceptionally grounded with a head for business and the stamina for career longevity. The Virgo star now rejoins musical forces with his brothers for the Remember This tour.