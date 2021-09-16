• Dennis Kucinich, 74, a former Democratic congressman from Ohio and two-time presidential candidate, finished third in Cleveland's nonpartisan mayoral primary, falling short in his bid to regain a job he held more than four decades ago.

• Jiennah Crayton, the widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, gave birth to a girl at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in California and named her Levi Rylee Rose McCollum.

• Darko Desic, a 64-year-old man who in 1992 used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from prison in Grafton, Australia, walked into a Sydney police station to surrender after almost 30 years on the lam.

• Capt. Lance Vitter, spokesman for the St. Tammany Parish, La., sheriff's office, said that "To lose a loved one is always a tragedy, but in this manner it's unthinkable," after human remains were found in the stomach of a 12-foot-long, 504-pound alligator suspected of killing a 71-year-old man in Hurricane Ida floodwaters.

• Eric Marques, described by U.S. authorities as the world's most prolific purveyor of child pornography at the time of his 2013 arrest in Ireland, was sentenced to 27 years in an American prison after pleading guilty to operating dark web servers that enabled users to access millions of illicit images and videos.

• William Marsh, an ophthalmologist and state representative in New Hampshire, said he has "reluctantly" switched his party affiliation to Democrat, citing Republicans' opposition to masks and covid-19 vaccines.

• Lohan Ratwatte, a Sri Lankan official in charge of prisons, submitted his resignation after allegations that he entered a prison in Anuradhapura and threatened to kill two inmates from the Tamil ethnic minority group.

• Amanda Carmack of Gas City, Ind., convicted of murder after admitting to strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter in a shed behind the family's home in 2019, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

• Gary Oxenhandler and Rusty Antel are demanding the removal of two courthouse murals in Columbia, Mo., that show a white man pointing a gun at an American Indian man, shirtless Black men chained by their ankles, and white men being hanged and whipped, with the two lawyers calling the artwork "personally and professionally upsetting."