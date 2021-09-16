The world in brief: Iran admits cameras at nuke sites gone

Iran admits cameras at nuke site gone

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran acknowledged on Wednesday that it had removed several surveillance cameras installed by U.N. nuclear inspectors at a centrifuge assembly site that was mysteriously attacked earlier this year.

The chief of the country's nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, sought to portray the removal of cameras as Tehran's response to world powers reneging on their commitments under the tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

"The parties did not implement their commitments, so there were no necessity for the cameras' existence," Eslami said after a meeting with lawmakers -- remarks apparently aimed at his own domestic audience under the country's new hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.

Eslami's comments were made days after a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report that revealed the nuclear watchdog found one surveillance camera to be destroyed and second severely damaged after their removal from the centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj, a city about 25 miles northwest of Tehran.

Addressing swirling questions about the agency's broken surveillance cameras, Eslami said Wednesday that they were damaged during recent "terrorist operations," without elaborating.

Royal's U.S. sex case gets U.K. go-ahead

LONDON -- Britain's High Court agreed Wednesday to intervene in a sexual-assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew, clearing the way for him to answer a legal claim in the United States that he sexually abused a minor while a guest of Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has denied the allegations, and his American lawyer contended Monday that the lawsuit, filed by Virginia Giuffre, was "baseless, nonviable and potentially unlawful." The lawyer, Andrew Brettler, also argued that legal papers had not been properly served on his client in Britain.

The High Court, which said it was responding to information provided by Giuffre's lawyers, agreed to serve the papers on Andrew if the two parties did not work out a way to do so.

The allegations against Andrew, 61, known as the Duke of York, have led to his exile from official duties and have cast a shadow over the royal family. Royal watchers said the family was expecting damaging disclosures in the Giuffre lawsuit and a forthcoming trial of Epstein's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein, a sex offender and a prominent financier, killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The prince's lawyers in Britain had no comment on the High Court's ruling, and Brettler did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Global climate efforts found to fall short

Nearly every nation is coming up short -- most of them far short -- in their efforts to fight climate change, and the world is unlikely to hold warming to the internationally agreed-upon limit, according to a new scientific report.

Only one nation -- tiny Gambia in Africa -- is on track to cut emissions and undertake its share of actions to keep the world from exceeding the Paris agreement goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit of warming since pre-industrial times, the report said.

Only one industrialized nation -- the United Kingdom -- is even close to doing what it should to cut emissions of heat-trapping gases and finance clean energy for poorer nations, the Climate Action Tracker reported Wednesday.

The report called efforts by the U.S., the European Union, Germany and Japan "insufficient."

Court sets inquiry on Philippines killings

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday authorized an investigation into the Philippines' deadly "war on drugs" campaign, saying the crackdown "cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation."

The court's former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said that a preliminary investigation she began in February 2018 found "a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed" in the Philippines between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019, the date the Philippines withdrew from the court.

Judges who considered Bensouda's request found a "reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation" into the killings, saying they appear to amount to a crime against humanity.

They included killings in the Davao area from Nov. 1, 2011, when the Philippines joined the international court, to June 30, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is the former mayor of Davao.

More than 6,000 mostly poor drug suspects have been killed, according to government pronouncements, but human-rights groups say the death toll is considerably higher and should include many unsolved killings by motorcycle-riding gunmen who may have been deployed by police.

Duterte has denied condoning extrajudicial killings of drug suspects, although he has openly threatened suspects with death and has ordered police to shoot suspects who dangerously resist arrest.

FILE - In this April 29, 2016 file photo, presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte answers questions from the media in Manila, Philippines. International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, authorized an investigation into the Philippines' deadly "war on drugs" campaign, saying the crackdown "cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation." (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday Dec. 13, 2018, file photo Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte salutes to soldiers during a ceremony to destroy hundreds of guns and weapons confiscated from pro-Islamic State group siege in Marawi, southern Philippines at the Philippine Army Headquarters in Manila, Philippines. International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, authorized an investigation into the Philippines' deadly "war on drugs" campaign, saying the crackdown "cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation." (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

FILE - In this Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019 file photo Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses land reform beneficiaries on the 31st year of the implementation of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, authorized an investigation into the Philippines' deadly "war on drugs" campaign, saying the crackdown "cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation." (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)