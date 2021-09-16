John Brown University receives Top 10 regional ranking

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University was recognized Monday as a top 10 regional southern university by U.S. News and World Report and as one of the best colleges to work for in the country by the "Great Colleges to Work For" program, according to a JBU press release.

In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report College Rankings, JBU ranked 10th out of 102 southern regional universities, making it the top-ranked Arkansas school in that category for the sixth consecutive year. Other Arkansas schools on the list included Southern Arkansas University, Arkansas Tech University, Henderson State University and the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

"It is an honor to be recognized again by U.S. News," said Ed Ericson, vice president for academic affairs. "JBU and its faculty and staff are dedicated to providing students with a first-class Christian education that prepares them to excel in their chosen field."

U.S. News & World Report is widely recognized as a leader in higher education rankings and a key resource for a student's college search. To determine its rankings, U.S. News evaluates graduation and student retention rates, class size, student-to-faculty ratio, SAT and ACT scores, alumni giving rate and peer assessment.

For the seventh consecutive year, JBU was one of 70 universities that achieved "Great College to Work For" recognition by the Great Colleges to Work For program. JBU was also named to the Honor Roll, a status granted to only 42 colleges each year who are highlighted most across the recognition categories. The results, released today in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities.

JBU received distinct honors in 7 of 10 categories: job satisfaction and support; compensation and benefits; professional development; mission and pride, supervisor/department chair effectiveness; confidence in senior leadership; and faculty and staff well-being.

"I am incredibly grateful for the work of our faculty, staff and students, particularly their resilience and creativity in responding to the challenges of the pandemic over the last 18 months," said Chip Pollard, JBU president. "Recognition by U.S. News and the Great Colleges to Work For program is evidence of that dedication and excellence, and a wonderful reminder of the delightful community of learners and teachers who call JBU home."

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution receives recognition is employee feedback.