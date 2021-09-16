Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Mom and dog road trip welcomes new rider

I adore road trips. Tossing a few things I think I can't live without -- coffee, mascara, dog and a sweatshirt so big it can double as a bedspread -- in the car and heading down an open road fills me with a sense of freedom little else does. I don't even have to know where I'm going or when I'll get there -- which is just as well, because I'd be late. Having a general direction with "Hopes and Dreams" as my destination is pure enjoyment to me.

My dog, Baxter, and I go on Lass & Lassie Road Trips every year. We've been to Fargo, Green Bay, Devil's Tower and Pike's Peak. We've explored kitschy roadside attractions throughout Kansas. We've soaked our paws in Lake Michigan. Little man and I have logged more than 30,000 miles together. And we had a good thing going until...

The Intruder married Owner Dear. While Baxter has warmed to Trapper John over the last few years, he is still protective of what he deems "his" -- and I am firmly entrenched in that category. Bax noted that "Lass and Lassie," by its very name, conveys exclusivity. His point is well taken, but it has fallen on newly married ears. As we set sail on our annual excursion this week, we will have a new crew member -- and hopefully not mutiny -- aboard our ship.

Trapper and I travel differently. I like to talk or sing or play audio books; take squirrely detours to random places; and go four hours without making a pit stop. Trapper likes to know where we're going; sleep until we get there; and stop at every visitor center and truck stop to empty and refill his dime-sized bladder. He says we're never going to get there because I dally. I say we're never going to get there because he's a recreational p .... restroom visitor.

It reminds me of the times my Mama and her mama traveled from Arkansas to California in the 1950s for my grandfather's employment. To hear tell, they had wonderful times seeing the sights and playing Yahtzee to pass the time. But in later years, they didn't do so well in the car.

My grandmother refused to go the same route twice, and she read every sign along the way. The soundtrack of their road trips sounded something like this:

"Brenda, take the back roads on the way home. Howard Johnson's, Burger Chef, Men at Work..."

"Mother, it'll take us six hours to drive that way, or four hours on the interstate. I'm ready to be home."

"I've already seen the interstate. I want to see something different. Paradise Motel, Church Parking Only, 'Wanted: Singer, In-Choir Within' – oh, how funny! In Choir! Did you see that? Brenda, no, not the interstate!"

This year, I'll be seeing something different on our road trip. And I've decided, if the boys don't behave, I'll just drop them at the first truck stop so they can mark their territory, and I'll pick them up on the way back. Aren't coffee, mascara and a sweatshirt great?