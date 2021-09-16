Sections
Man, 56, arrested in death of woman in Pope County, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:43 a.m.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested in the Wednesday killing of a woman in Pope County, authorities said.

Steven Ray Wood was arrested Thursday after a woman was found dead in the Crow Mountain area, according to a news release from the Pope County sheriff’s office.

Wood had fled from the scene, authorities said, prompting a search with the assistance of troopers and a helicopter, an Arkansas Department of Corrections K9 team and the Russellville, Atkins and Pottsville police departments, as well as other local agencies.

Wood was booked into the Pope County jail, where he remained late Thursday morning on one count of first-degree murder. No bond was listed

