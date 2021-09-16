Sections
Man charged with 2 counts of capital murder in killings of woman, boy in Little Rock, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:16 a.m.
Little Rock police investigate a double homicide in the 1800 block of Nichols Road, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Teresa Moss)

A man has been charged with two counts of capital murder after a woman and a boy were found dead Wednesday at a Little Rock home, police said.

Police found the bodies while responding to a call at the house, 1801 Nichols Road, a little after 3:30 p.m., police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Wednesday evening.

Malcolm Ester was arrested after preliminary investigations, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police. An online inmate roster indicates Ester, 24, was booked into the Pulaski County jail and remained there Thursday morning.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the two victims.

