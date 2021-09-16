Move along USC; there's nothing to see here

Chad Morris' name has not come up for the Southern Cal job, but he's apparently got his hands full at Allen (Texas) High School.

Allen had never lost in its $60 million stadium, winning 84 consecutive games until the week before last when Allen, who's head coach is Morris, the same guy who told University of Arkansas fans he was a high school coach, was beaten 41-20 by Atascocita (near Houston).

Southern Cal fired Clay Helton just two games into the season but after a 42-28 loss to unranked Stanford.

There had to be more to it than that, though.

Helton was 46-24 overall and 36-13 in Pac-12 play winning its South Division four times.

He had been at USC since 2010 when he hired on as an assistant coach.

Helton started his playing career at Auburn before switching to Memphis when his father was hired there as the head coach.

Former UCLA coach Jim Mora, a self-proclaimed friend of Helton's was quoted as saying: "When you watched USC play Stanford the other night, what I saw was an uninspired, undisciplined, talented football team."

He could have been talking about the University of Texas in its 40-21 loss to Arkansas.

It is still almost surprising how the Razorbacks dominated the line of scrimmage.

When the Razorbacks and Horns were hooking up before Arkansas left for the SEC, it was obvious a majority of the time that Texas had more great players.

Arkansas had some -- and some of those were from Texas -- but the Longhorns were always deeper.

USC will most likely round up the usual suspects to interview, such as Bob Stoops and Chris Petersen. Recycling is big in college football.

However, it might take a look at Luke Fickell at Cincinnati.

Fickell was co-defensive coordinator and linebacker at his alma mater, Ohio State, before taking the Bearcats job in 2017, throw out his first season when they went 4-8 and 2-6 and he's 33-6 and 19-3 and been to a bowl game the last three years.

USC will find the coaching talent pool isn't as deep as it thinks. The good thing around here is Sam Pittman is not interested. He's home and will be the Arkansas head coach until he decides to retire.

. . .

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas has announced its celebrity golfers for the 28th annual RMHCA Golf Scramble presented by VFW Post 9095 at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock on Sept. 27 beginning at 8 a.m.

This year's lineup includes KATV sports director Steve Sullivan, NFL referee Walt Coleman, Razorback football great Fred Marshall, former NBA center Joe Kleine and television personality Dawn Scott. Golfers have the opportunity to play nine holes with one of the celebrities. Miss Arkansas 2021 Whitney Williams will also be on hand.

"We are delighted these five would give of their time to support the mission," said Janell Mason, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. "The money raised at this event goes immediately to work right here in Central Arkansas to help families."

In addition to this year's golf scramble, several items are a part of the online auction beginning Sept. 26-28. Featured items include a special Oaklawn package over Arkansas Derby weekend in 2022, David Yurman diamond bracelet and earring set from Sissy's Log Cabin and tickets to the Arkansas vs. Auburn football game.

For more information, visit golfscramble.org.

The Ronald McDonald House is a place for families to stay when their child has been sent to Little Rock for life-saving medical care.