ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Museum of Discovery's 'Tinkerfest' returns for 10th year

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

FUN

Museum's 'Tinkerfest'

For the 10th year, the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, holds its "Tinkerfest," 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, celebrating "innovation, exploration and discovery while uniting technology with craftspeople, artists and families" through more than 30 activities, all outside, according to a news release.

Guests of all ages can use raw materials and tools to create machines, launch rockets and explore art. Construction activities include a large-scale bridge construction (via presenting sponsor Kiewit-Massman Construction), a Matchbox car ramp, a car take-apart, drone demos, chain reactions, water play and Lego building challenges.

As part of the museum's covid-19 protocols, a limited number of tickets will be available in two-hour increments — 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tickets will also permit guests admission into the museum all day.

"Tinkerfest" activities are included in the museum's regular daily admission — $10; $8 for children 1-12, senior citizens, teachers, Little Rock city employees and active and retired military; free for those younger than 1 and for members. Visit museumofdiscovery.org.

THEATER

Andrea Robinson (top) plays Truvy with Laura Grimes as Shelby in "Steel Magnolias" at Argenta Community Theater. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Warren McCullough)

'Steel Magnolias'

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, opens its production of Robert Harling's "Steel Magnolias" at 7 p.m. today with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 24-25, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 26.

Six Southern women gather to gossip in a hair salon in the fictional Chinquapin Parish, La., and share each other's lives. The cast: Patti Airoldi as M'lynn, Kayren Grayson Baker as Clairee, Laura Grimes as Shelby, Andrea Robinson as Truvy, Beth Ross as Annelle and IJ Routen as Ouiser. Heather Norris directs, with music by Charlotte Taylor, costumes by Samantha Key and scenic design by James Norris.

Doors open one hour before curtain. Audience members are required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival to the venue, and are asked to remain masked unless actively eating or drinking during the performance. Exceptions will be made for those with a medical or religious exemption. Tickets are $35. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-tickets.

PB 'Miracle Worker'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas stages "The Miracle Worker" by William Gibson, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as the inaugural production for the center's Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Anna Grace Bailey plays Annie Sullivan with Lily Jennings as Helen Keller. Sponsor is Simmons Bank. Tickets are $18, $13 for senior citizens and center members, $10 for students. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Sci-fi readers theater

The Pocket Theatre, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs, offers a "Sci-Fi Theatre" readers theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, including an essay on the mysteries of outer space, "The Million Year Picnic" from Ray Bradbury's "The Martian Chronicles" and Orson Welles' 1938 radio play of "The War of the Worlds." Admission is free. Call (501) 623-8585 or visit pockettheatre.com.

Jonesboro 'Footloose'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages "Footloose the Musical" (music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, book by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, based on the movie of the same name, additional songs by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Sept. 25, 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 26 at the Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $18 and $16, $16 and $14 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

'Jungle Book KIDS'

The Royal Theatre's Young Players stage "Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS" (music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman and Terry Gilkyson with additional lyrics by Marcy Heislet, book adapted from the classic Disney animated film — screenplay by Larry Clemmons — and Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book"), 7 p.m. today-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Sponsor is Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing. Tickets are $15; $12 for senior citizens 60-plus, military and college students; $6 for students up to 12th grade. Visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com; for more information, call (501) 315-5483 (LIVE).

MUSIC

Singer Genine LaTrice Perez and pianist Karen Walwyn appear with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in its free “Celebrate Little Rock, Together” concert today at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall. The concert will also be simulcast live to a big screen in the Dunbar neighborhood. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Concert simulcast

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will simulcast its free "Celebrate Little Rock, Together" concert at 7:30 p.m. today at Robinson Center Performance Hall to an outdoor screen at West 15th and South Chester streets, near Philander Smith College, in Little Rock's Dunbar neighborhood.

Admission to the simulcast is free; attendees are encouraged to take their own chairs. Reserve free tickets for the in-person concert at Robinson, 426 W Markham St., Little Rock, at arkansassymphony.org/togetherlr.

The Dunbar community was home to composer Florence Price, whose orchestration of her "Piano Concerto in One Movement" will receive its world premiere at the concert with pianist Karen Walwyn as soloist. The program also includes a portion of Antonin Dvorak's "New World" Symphony, music by Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin and Genine LaTrice Perez singing Aretha Franklin songs.

Call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Park performance

The Conway Symphony Orchestra opens its 2021-22 season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Laurel Park, 2310 Robinson Ave., Conway. Music Director Israel Getzov will be on the podium; the orchestra will play "all your classic favorites from Bugs Bunny to 'The Lord of the Rings,'" according to a news release, including John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and selections from "The American Scene" by Arkansas native William Grant Still. Admission is free; take a picnic, picnic blanket and/or lawn chairs; leave pets at home. Call (501) 269-1066 or visit ConwaySymphony.org or facebook.com/conwaysymphony.

'Broken Standards'

The Muses Project offers a cabaret-style program pairing 150 years of early Western European music (1600- 1750) with American big band and jazz standards from the first half of the 20th century (1910-50) in "Broken Standards: Fascinating Rhythm," 6 p.m. today-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. Tickets are $35, free for artists, students and teachers who call to register by today — (501) 609-9811. Sunday's matinee is sold out; call to be placed on a waiting list. Covid-19 protocols include checking temperatures at the door; masks are optional and social distancing is recommended.

Arkansas Tech University brass players perform for “Brass in the Clouds” Saturday at Mount Nebo State Park. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Brass in the Clouds'

The Arkansas Tech University Trombone Choir and the Tuba/Euphonium, Trumpet and French Horn Ensembles perform for the annual "Brass in the Clouds" concert, 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Point in Mount Nebo State Park, 16728 Arkansas 155, Dardanelle. The program will include works by Erik Morales, Eric Ewazen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gary Schlecta, John Stevens and John Williams. Take a blanket or chair. Admission is free. Call (479) 229-3650 or (479) 968-0368 or visit atu.edu/music.

ETC.

'African Violets 101'

Danny Tidwell of the Arkansas African Violet Society will offer a talk titled "African Violets 101" for the Mount Holly Garden Series, 9 a.m. Saturday in the shade of the Historic 1889 Bell House at Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock. A suggested donation benefits cemetery projects. Free parking is available inside the cemetery. Call (501) 372-3372 or email mewtfrontporchlady@gmail.com.