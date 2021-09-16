NATURALS 5, CARDINALS 3

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals made a three-run second inning stand up on its way to a victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday in front of 1,882 fans at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Seuly Matias hit a solo home run -- his fourth of the season -- to right-center field for Northwest Arkansas in the second inning. Freddy Fermin scored on Brhet Bewley's sacrifice fly and Brewer Hicklen scored on Jimmy Govern's double to center field.

Malcom Nunez scored for Springfield in the fifth inning on when Nick Raposo reached on a fielder's choice, but Northwest Arkansas got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Vinnie Pasquantino scored on Melbrys Viloria's single to center field to make it 4-1.

Nunez scored again in the seventh on Chase Pinder's RBI single to make it 4-2, but a Fermin RBI single in the eighth scored Viloria for a 5-2 lead. Luken Baker scored in the ninth on Leandro Cedeno's RBI single.