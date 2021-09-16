Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Rey Dudley, 41, of 414 E. 12th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dudley was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Arkansas State Police

• Billy Smith, 40, of 19684 Hidden Valley Road in Winslow, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Smith was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Gary Motter, 33, of 24640 Texas 321 in Cleveland, Texas, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Motter was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Sherri Johnson, 49, of 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Johnson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Kenneth Sanders, 42, of 612 Sadie Lane in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Sanders was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeffrey Williams, 63, of 908 W. Linden St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Williams was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Oscar Ortiz, 42, of 2306 Ellen St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Ortiz was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

• Louis Pitts, 29, of 2331 E. Kantz Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Pitts was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Daniel Hernandez, 22, of 105 Centerwood St. in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Hernandez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Colin Rystedt, 55, of 202 E. Freeport St. in Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Rystedt was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.