FOOTBALL

Cowboys' DE breaks foot

Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice Wednesday and is expected to miss at least six weeks, another blow to the starting lineup since a promising opener for the Cowboys. Lawrence left the field during the first practice in preparation for Sunday's visit to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said on its website. The two-time Pro Bowler, who is expected to be out 6-8 weeks, tweeted that he planned to return. The injury to Lawrence came with the Cowboys planning to be without their other starting defensive end in Randy Gregory, who tested positive for covid-19 after playing in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Coach Mike McCarthy didn't seem optimistic Wednesday when asked about Gregory's availability against the Chargers, which means the club could be without four starters from the loss to the Buccaneers. Receiver Michael Gallup strained a calf in the opener and was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him at least three weeks. The day after the game, right tackle La'el Collins was suspended five games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Beckham out vs. Texans

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't ready to play following knee surgery and won't make his debut Sunday against Houston. Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Beckham out Tuesday, saying he will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans (1-0). Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, the three-time Pro Bowler told the Browns he couldn't be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was ruled inactive. Stefanski reiterated that Beckham, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not suffered any setbacks and that the decision to make him inactive after he practiced all week wasn't out of the ordinary.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies get two in trade

The Boston Celtics have acquired forward Juancho Hernangomez from the Grizzlies in exchange for guards Carsen Edwards and Kris Dunn. Boston announced the deal Wednesday. As part of the transaction, Memphis will have the right to swap a 2026 second-round draft pick with Boston's second-round pick that year. Hernangomez, 25, has played 257 games for Denver and Minnesota, averaging 5.7 points on 43% shooting and 3.5 rebounds. The Nuggets selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Edwards appeared in 68 games over two seasons for Boston after being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Dunn was acquired by Boston last month as part of a three-team deal. Also Wednesday, the Grizzlies waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. They acquired Gasol from the Lakers along with a 2024 second round draft pick and cash for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league's luxury tax.

Lakers hire two assistants

Former Knicks head coach David Fizdale has joined his hometown Los Angeles Lakers as the lead assistant coach on Frank Vogel's staff. The Lakers also hired John Lucas III as an assistant coach. Fizdale was the Memphis Grizzlies' head coach for 101 games from May 2016 until November 2017, leading them to the playoffs in his only full season. He took the top job with New York in May 2018, but was fired in December 2019 after New York got off to a 4-18 start. Before taking over the Grizzlies, Fizdale was an assistant coach for 13 seasons at Miami, Atlanta and Golden State. Fizdale, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, fills the lead assistant vacancy created on the Lakers' staff in June when Jason Kidd left to become the Dallas Mavericks' head coach. Lucas played eight NBA seasons for six teams. He was a player development coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017-19.

HOCKEY

Blues re-sign Bozak

Tyler Bozak re-signed with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, inking a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $750,000. Bozak, now 35, was with the Blues in 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. He put up 13 points during that championship run. Injuries, including a concussion, limited him to 31 games during the shortened 56-game 2021 season. Bozak, a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, has 449 points in 764 regular-season NHL games with St. Louis and Toronto.