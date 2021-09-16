100 years ago

Sept. 16, 1921

LONOKE -- Morgan Murray, Little Rock youth, who was arrested here yesterday, charged with stealing a car belonging to G.D. McFarlin, salesman of the Cooper-Dickinson Grocery Company of Little Rock, pleaded guilty in Circuit Court here today and was given one year in the penitentiary. The car was recovered in less than three hours after he had taken the car from the corner of Fourth and Scott streets, Little Rock. McFarlin notified the Little Rock police and the police telephoned Sheriff Durham here. At 3:10, Deputy Sheriff Jackson notified the Little Rock police that a man driving a Ford with that number had been arrested here. Murray told the officers here he was on his way to Memphis.

50 years ago

Sept. 16, 1971

• A Circuit Court jury Wednesday acquitted Joe Hoyt Merritt, 30...of assault, with intent to kill Little Rock Patrolman, R. L. Mosley on April 20, 1971. Mosley testified that Merritt shot at him about 3:45 a.m. as he tried to stop Merritt at Fourteenth and Louisiana Streets to "check" him. Merritt, an ex-convict, denied he had shot at Mosley. Merritt said he was on parole at the time and, fearing that his parole would be revoked because he was carrying a pistol, threw the pistol in some bushes. He said it fired when it hit the ground.

25 years ago

Sept. 16, 1996

WYNNE -- Wynne Fire Chief Dan Curtner has ruled out arson in a fire at the Halstead Industries plant Sunday afternoon that was brought under control by five fire departments.The blaze broke out about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a 60-foot-by-60-foot area of one of the plant's buildings. The fire damaged a three-story drawing machine used for reducing copper tubing sizes, a conveyor belt over the machine and the building's tin roof. Using water and foam, firefighters from Wynne, Forrest City, Cherry Valley, Fair Oaks and Harrisburg had the fire under control in 30 minutes. "The fire is serious, but it won't shut us down," said Terry Smith, Halstead safety coordinator. Smith said the plant, which was hit by a labor strike in the past year, will operate as normal today, except for the employees at the affected building.

10 years ago

Sept. 16, 2011

• The Arkansas State Police is investigating the theft of more than $175,000 from the Malvern Water Department, Mayor Steve Northcutt said Thursday. Northcutt said an accountant in the 26-employee department first alerted him to the missing funds in May, and an audit confirmed that $175,428.14 was gone. "As soon as we found ... the money unaccounted for, we immediately changed our office procedures," Northcutt said. "We have more segregation of duties, and we also have placed a couple of internal safety nets ... we have more daily accountability now." The mayor confirmed that a water department employee was fired in June for insubordination, failure to perform duties and neglect of duties. However, he didn't link the employee to the missing funds. "I can't discuss that because of the investigation," he said. "Rumors have been floating around for some time about this, and we just couldn't address it because of the legal steps we had to take."