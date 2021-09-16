Pea Ridge, Garfield back tax proposals

BENTONVILLE -- Pea Ridge voters approved a bond proposal and a new 1% sales tax at a special election Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Benton County Election Commission for the street bond proposal:

For 265

Against 192

Unofficial results for the sales tax proposal:

For 243

Against 220

The sales tax had to pass for the bond issue to happen. The tax is permanent and won't end after the bonds are paid.

One-fourth of the sales tax revenue will go to repay the bond. The remainder will be distributed among the street, fire, police and park departments.

Paving streets, improving drainage and building sidewalks are in the city's plans. The bond will be for a maximum of $5.8 million.

Voters in Garfield approved a 0.5% sales tax for its water system in a special election Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Election Commission showed:

For 44

Against 5

Garfield residents in March 2020 approved the sales tax to help fund its water system. The tax is scheduled to end in March. The vote Tuesday will make the tax permanent.

Revenue from the tax will be used solely for the Water Department. The department has one full-time and one part-time employee. The Garfield Water Department serves 269 customers.

There were 4,328 registered voters in the two special elections. The turnout was 12%.

The election results still must be certified by the Election Commission.