Pine Bluff woman pleads innocent in Pea Ridge officer's killing

BENTONVILLE -- A Pine Bluff woman pleaded innocent to charges in the death of a Pea Ridge police officer, who was run over by a vehicle.

Shawna Cash, 22, entered the plea Wednesday at her arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren. She is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

A motion hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 17.

Cash and Elijah Michael Andazola are accused of killing Kevin Apple.

Andazola, 18, of Bentonville is charged with being an accomplice to capital murder and escape. He previously pleaded innocent to the charges.

Apple died June 26 at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged about 149 feet, according to court documents.

Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash was driving the Jeep while Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents. Cash and Andazola are being held without bail in the Benton County jail.

Apple and officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. June 26 to be on the lookout for an older, blue Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They saw the Jeep at the White Oak station about 12:09 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public affairs officer for the Pea Ridge department.

The officers stopped on either sides of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, Lisenbee said. The Jeep rammed one of the Pea Ridge vehicles, then drove over Apple, dragging him, then fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents. Cash reportedly was driving.

Prosecutors have filed aggravating factors in Cash's case which is necessary in death-penalty cases.

The factors listed in Cash's case are the the crime was committed to avoid arrest and to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental or political function. In addition, the slaying was committed in "an especially cruel and depraved manner," according to court documents.

The aggravating factors weren't filed in Andazola's case.