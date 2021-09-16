Rogers lawncare owner didn't pay taxes, pleads guilty

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a false corporate tax return.

According to court documents, Pedro Garcia owned and operated Garcia Lawn Care, a landscaping business in Rogers. From 2014 through 2020, Garcia under-reported the true gross receipts from his lawn care business.

Garcia's customers mainly paid Garcia by check for his services. Garcia cashed most of the checks, rather than depositing them into his business accounts. Garcia used the cash to pay himself, his workers and other expenses. In total, Garcia didn't report over $1 million in gross receipts, causing a tax loss of $208,844.

Garcia will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison. Garcia also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and other penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.