Searcy coach mixes some old with new

SEARCY -- As the chirping and chattering ensued in the Searcy High School fieldhouse Monday, the scene inside Zak Clark's office couldn't feel more different.

With film sessions winding down for the evening, Clark is still going through about a page and a half of plays from the Lions' 50-36 win against Batesville on Thursday with his quarterbacks.

He's direct, pointing out the good and the bad -- the footwork, the reads and decision-making -- in the play of his varsity quarterback Ckyler Tengler, and letting Tengler know it from his desk chair.

He's not letting Tyler Strickland and Isaiah Raines off the hook either, as the two junior-varsity quarterbacks have a game in a couple hours. They need to keep the critiques in mind, Clark says, and be prepared to play more than just quarterback in the evening's JV game with Cabot.

The film session is just one of the many things giving Tengler "flashbacks" to 2019. That year, Searcy finished with a 12-1 record and a 6A state title, its first since 1933. But it's been a bizzare road since the Lions' title run.

Clark, who was hired in May, is Searcy's third head coach in three years. Mark Kelley, who led the Lions to that 2019 crown, resigned from his post in May 2020. Kenny Simpson, who was then hired to replace Kelley, spent one year in Searcy, finishing 4-8 before resigning, saying in a letter provided to the district that he felt he needed to step away from head coaching duties to pursue other opportunities.

In that lone season, Simpson implemented a new offense and brought a lot of change, Tengler said. But as Clark progresses through Year One, he's bringing his own style while trying to learn what the Lions are used to, specifically their offense.

"I think it's important," Clark said. "Especially when you come into a place that has had success."

The coach said the decision to learn the Lion offense this year as opposed to implementing his own was largely time-sensitive, but it's something that Tengler said has made the transition incredibly smooth.

"I've learned so much in this short time that I've been with him that I've learned more this year already than I had all last year," Tengler said.

Clark, a Fayetteville native, played college football at Arkansas for two seasons before transferring to Central Arkansas to play baseball. Clark returned to Fayetteville High School as an offensive assistant before he was hired as Springdale's head coach in 2015.

In six seasons with the Bulldogs, Clark compiled a 26-39 record and, in 2018, led them to their first home playoff game since 2005.

The decision to move 3 1/2 hours east was rooted in a couple different aspects for Clark. But one that stands out is community support.

"Football is really important in this town," Clark said."The way they really support the kids in this town, no matter [if it's] athletics, no matter what it is, that's different."

Clark also noted the recent success of the program and the appeal it gave to the job. However, it's clear the program's early success won't always be measured in wins and losses.

"To me, that stuff takes care of itself," Clark said. "As we go along this year, I'm just kind of making lists and filing it away and looking forward to making, you know, I wouldn't say changes but, but making improvements to the overall program."

As Clark tries to emulate Searcy's recent success, the memories of 2019 stand out to Tengler. He's studying film with coaches for the first time in two years. There's a familiar electricity that wasn't at practice last season, he said. And there's a devotion to perfecting play on both sides of the ball that he said he's seen through the first three weeks.

While it may not be until after he's gone, Tengler's confident Clark can lead Searcy back to December football.

"He's putting in things that classes to come can use and utilize, and he's going to just really improve every year, no matter the personnel," Tengler said.