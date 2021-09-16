Step back in time: Hammer-In, Tired Iron show keep traditional skills alive

Allen Newberry says he does not have a showroom because he works at home. "However, I am certainly open to talking about knives if someone is interested and would like to contact me. I tend to sell my knives at knife shows, social media, my website, and through commissions."

When Newberry appeared on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire," "it was the middle of summer and quite hot where we were filming in Brooklyn, N.Y," he says. "The heat is definitely one of the biggest factors on the show as you are standing between two forges, and the AC is turned off due to all the noise it creates. The other smiths on the show were absolutely great, and we spent many hours together. ... In the first challenge, we made knives out of a suit of armor. ... Luckily I managed to make it into the final two so the next portion was filmed at my home in Lowell. I had several challenges with equipment and with the weight minimum. But eventually I was able to make a boar spear that was able to win the competition. It was a very fun experience, and I am glad that I did it."

"The Central States Hammer-in and other events like it are great for meeting the actual makers that create the knives," Newberry says. "Some of the makers at the show I have been following since before I made knives. I can still remember meeting them for the first time at a hammer-in. It was like meeting a rock star except that you can actually go up and talk to them."

Newberry says his next show will be the Arkansas Knife Show in Little Rock.

Allen Newberry of Lowell, who was on "Forged in Fire," talks Saturday Sept. 11 2021 about his hand-crafted knives during the Tired Iron of the Ozarks tractor and antique show near Gentry. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Allen Newberry of Lowell, who was on "Forged in Fire," shows Saturday Sept. 11 2021 detail in one of his hand-crafted knives. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Bryan Parsons of Springdale shows Saturday Sept. 11 2021 his John Deer W111 engine that ran irrigation pumps in California long ago. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Rick Lockridge of Rogers works Saturday Sept. 11 2021 on his 1914 International Harvester gasoline engine. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Jerry Friend, president of Tired Iron of the Ozarks, unloads his 1951 Mayrath tractor to show it on Saturday Sept. 11 2021 at the fall Tired Iron of the Ozarks tractor and antiques show near Gentry. The group hosts a show each April and September. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Gary Mulkey of Branson, Mo. uses a hammer and anvil to form a piece of glowing-hot metal on Saturday Sept. 11 2021 during his blacksmithing demonstration at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks tractor show near Gentry. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Steve Jordan of Pea Ridge starts on Saturday Sept. 11 2021 one of his old-time engines. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff

Eric Montgomery (left) and his dad, Steve Montgomery of Nowata, Okla., work Saturday Sept. 11 2021 an antique drill press powered by an antique engine ó what they call the world's first cordless drill ó at the fall Tired Iron of the Ozarks tractor and antique show near Gentry. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Lin Rhea, of Prattsville, a member of the American Bladesmith Association, heats up a piece of iron as he demonstrates the art to a crowd of visitors Saturday at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks fall show in Gentry. Members of the American Bladesmith Association and the Blacksmith Organization of Arkansas were at the annual show and talking with spectators on Saturday.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Ray Kirk of Keys, Okla., hammers a heated piece of iron into shape at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks fall show on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Kirk is part of the American Bladesmith Society.