Super Quiz: Egypt

This Egyptian queen was noted for her beauty and charisma.

What is the official language of Egypt?

In which city is the Great Sphinx located?

This "stone" was the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphics.

This Egyptian president was assassinated in 1981.

Howard Carter discovered the intact tomb of this pharaoh.

This Giuseppe Verdi opera is set in the Old Kingdom of Egypt.

This beetle was considered divine by ancient Egyptians.