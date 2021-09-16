TRAVELERS 10-4, WIND SURGE 5-6

The Arkansas Travelers used a five-run sixth inning Wednesday to beat the Wichita Wind Surge in a game suspended Tuesday by rain, but the Wind Surge used a three-run fifth inning to win the second game at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

The Travs were leading 4-1 when the first game was picked up in the bottom of the fifth inning. Trey Cabbage hit a two-run home run in that fifth inning to trim the lead to 4-3 before Jack Larsen hit a grand slam on a 1-1 pitch and Julio Rodriguez scored when Zach DeLoach reached on a fielding error by Wichita second baseman D.J. Burt. Kaden Polcovich added an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning.

DeLoach hit a two-run home run in the first inning of the second game to give Arkansas a 2-0 lead, but Wichita tied the game in the bottom of the second on RBI singles from Jermaine Palacios and Andrew Bechtold. David Sheaffer hit a two-run double for the Travs in the fourth for a 4-2 lead, but Spencer Steer gave the Wind Surge the lead for good with a three-run double in the fifth.