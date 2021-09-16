UA baseball sets 2022 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 2022 baseball schedule is highlighted by weekend home series against the two teams that played for the national championship.

The Razorbacks released a 54-game schedule Wednesday. Two additional midweek games could be announced at a later date.

Arkansas will host reigning national champion Mississippi State and national runner-up Vanderbilt, as well as LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas’ SEC road series will be played at Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Missouri and Florida.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season with a three-game home series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18. It is the first of three weekend nonconference series in Fayetteville. Arkansas will also host Southeastern Louisiana for three games beginning March 4 and Illinois-Chicago for four games beginning March 10.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette once apiece at the Round Rock (Texas) Classic on Feb. 25-27.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to start SEC play with a home series against Kentucky on March 18-20. They will play their first SEC road series the following week at Missouri.

Arkansas is also scheduled to return to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock next season for a game against Central Arkansas on April 26. The Razorbacks have not played in North Little Rock since the 2019 season due to covid-19.

The North Little Rock game will be one of two games against the Bears, who will play in Fayetteville on April 5. The Razorbacks will also play two games apiece against Arkansas State, Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Only dates are known for several of Arkansas’ games in 2022. Times and TV networks will be finalized closer to the start of the season, and some dates are subject to change.

2022 Arkansas baseball schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Feb. 18 Illinois State 3 p.m.

Feb. 19 Illinois State TBA

Feb. 20 Illinois State 1 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Indiana+ 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 Stanford+ 6 p.m.

Feb. 27 La.-Lafayette+ 6 p.m.

March 4 SE Louisiana 3 p.m.

March 5 SE Louisiana 2 p.m.

March 6 SE Louisiana 1 p.m.

March 10 Illinois-Chicago 3 p.m.

March 11 Illinois-Chicago 3 p.m.

March 12 Illinois-Chicago 2 p.m.

March 13 Illinois-Chicago 1 p.m.

March 15 Grambling State 6:30 p.m.

March 16 Grambling State 4 p.m.

March 18 Kentucky* 6:30 p.m.

March 19 Kentucky* 6:30 p.m.

March 20 Kentucky* 2 p.m.

March 25 at Missouri* TBA

March 26 at Missouri* TBA

March 27 at Missouri* TBA

March 29 UALR 6:30 p.m.

March 30 UALR 4 p.m.

April 1 Mississippi State* 6:30 p.m.

April 2 Mississippi State* 6:30 p.m.

April 3 Mississippi State* 2 p.m.

April 5 Central Arkansas TBA

April 8 at Florida* TBA

April 9 at Florida* TBA

April 10 at Florida* TBA

April 12 UAPB TBA

April 13 UAPB TBA

April 14 LSU* 6:30 p.m.

April 15 LSU* 6:30 p.m.

April 16 LSU* 2 p.m.

April 19 Arkansas State 6:30 p.m.

April 20 Arkansas State 4 p.m.

April 22 at Texas A&M* TBA

April 23 at Texas A&M* TBA

April 24 at Texas A&M* TBA

April 26 Central Arkansas^ 6 p.m.

April 29 Ole Miss* 6:30 p.m.

April 30 Ole Miss* 6:30 p.m.

May 1 Ole Miss* 2 p.m.

May 3 Missouri State 6:30 p.m.

May 6 at Auburn* TBA

May 7 at Auburn* TBA

May 8 at Auburn* TBA

May 13 Vanderbilt* 6:30 p.m.

May 14 Vanderbilt* 6:30 p.m.

May 15 Vanderbilt* 2 p.m.

May 19 at Alabama* TBA

May 20 at Alabama* TBA

May 21 at Alabama* TBA

*SEC game

+Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond, Round Rock, Texas

^At Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock