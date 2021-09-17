141 Arkansas high school seniors named National Merit semi-finalists

A total of 141 Arkansas high school seniors are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships, the nonprofit organization that operates the award program has announced.

The academically talented students will now compete for some 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be announced in the spring by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The Arkansas semifinalists listed by the location of their high school follow.

Arkadelphia

Arkadelphia High -- Colin F. Phillips

Benton

Benton High -- Emma L. Dudley, Joseph T. Morris

Bentonville

Bentonville High -- Abdullah Asif, Shivabalan Balathandayuthapani, Bhatia Tejasv, Ethan G. Chriss, Emory J. Clifford, Nicholas D. Esarte, Savannah M. Fox, Luke W. Magnabosco, Saahas Parise, John M. Phillips, Simon D. Pisciotta, Aiswarya P. Saravanan, Adwaith Sreekumar, Tarak Sristy, Rachael B. Thumma, and Harry L. Wilson

Haas Hall Academy -- Halen W. Corbin, Jacob A. Harr, Alexander A Kizilos, Medhansh A. Sankaran, and Haleena Sharif

Bryant

Bryant High -- Aaron D. Garcia and Emma B. Parker

Cabot

Cabot High --Robert L. Hardister, Preston M. Hodges, Noah A. Pifer

Centerton

Bentonville West High -- Gabriel Alvarado, Karina Batra, Andrew D. Hobbs, Caden J. Paul, Josephine R. Sembrot and Ishana Thakre

Clarksville

Clarksville High -- Joshua A. Engle

Conway

Conway High -- Paxson S. Amy, Rebecca L. Boone, Chase D. Fralick, Simon R. Marotte, Cady G. Murray and Rebekah I. Ulasewich

Dover

Dover High -- Lainey R. Kirshberger

El Dorado

El Dorado High -- Grace K. Reed

Farmington

Farmington High --Weston A. Sills and Catherine L. Warren

Fayetteville

Fayetteville High --Fiona B. Eggleston, Cason H . Frisby, Benjamin R. Harp, Cole E. Jackson, Finnian L. Lawless, Jessica A. Lobb, Rosaria T.Long, Maya W Maranto, Charles H. Schach, Luke T. Welcher and David J. Zhu

Haas Hall Academy -- Savan A. Cashman, Isabella L. McGill, Ian C. Popp and Samantha G. Stark

Fort Smith

Southside High - Jedidiah S. Lightner, Emma C. Paulus and Leen Samman

Greenbrier

Greenbrier High -- Sydney P. Lehman, Savannah C. McCool

Greenwood

Greenwood High -- Katherine M. Rupert

Hot Springs

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts -- McKenzie P. Allred, Austin B. Bellis, Soumya S. Chauhan, Autumn S. Hong, Isaiah M. Jellenik, Gweneth J. Keith-Powell and William L. Smith

Jonesboro

The Academies at Jonesboro High -- Salma I. Abdel-Karim

Valley View High -- Elise S. Knight and Coy R. Morris

Little Rock

Catholic High School For Boys -- Chad M. Greenway and Jackson C. Smith

Central High -- Zane A. Alsebai, Haarika V. Ayyadevara, Andrew C. Baker, Alden L. Clark, Jacob T.Collier-Tenison, Madeline C. Crisp, Nathan A. Fendley, Allison J. Gadberry, Aryan Gaddi, Yashwanth Gokarakonda, Amanda M. He, Avery Horton, Thomas J. Hout, Joanne Huh, Rishik R. Kanchanapally, Fardeen Kawsar, Shreeva Khullar, Daniel X. Li, Jerry Li, Richard Y. Liu, Ragaamrutha Mandali, Kenneth G. Miller, Akshay P.Padala, Nithin R. Reddy, Joseph K.Rhee, David Shu, Robert Silzer, Louis I. Wenger and Nora J. Williams

Episcopal Collegiate School -- Alexander J. Fletcher and Muzala V. Kawatu

Little Rock Christian Academy -- Paul Douglass, Mason Minden, Emma K. Thompson, William White, and David Wood

Mount St. Mary Academy -- Sydney L. England

Pulaski Academy -- Noah S. Becker, Nathaniel C. Byrd and Rachel L. Lowenthal

Magnolia

Magnolia High --Guangqian C. Dai

Maumelle

Maumelle High -- Eva R. Casto

Mountain Home

Mountain Home High Career Academies -- Emili A. Elkins and Ben A.Partney

Paragould

Paragould High -- Ashton L.Rodrigues

Rogers

Haas Hall Academy -- Meera Arunkumar, Winston D. Bounsavy and Sarah J. Schwartz

Providence Classical Christian Academy -- Christopher N. Henley and Breck T.Husong

Rogers High --Dylan Bealey and James L.Hudgins

Russellville

Homeschool -- Margaret M. Stiritz

Russellville High -- Elijah J. Clark

Searcy

Homeschool -- Josiah S. Linderman

Sherwood

Homeschool -- Christian D. Wilson

Sylvan Hills High -- Carter J. Watson

Springdale

Har-Ber High -- Brady C. Billingsley, Preston R. McAllister and Noah J. Seiter

Springdale School of Innovation --Lucas A. Kellar

VAN BUREN

Van Buren High -- Benjamin D. Cantrell

High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test that served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors. The pool includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

Three types of scholarships will be offered in the spring. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.

About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations for Finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor's employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.

In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for Finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.