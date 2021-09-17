141 Arkansas high school seniors named National Merit semi-finalists

A total of 141 Arkansas high school seniors are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships, the nonprofit organization that operates the award program has announced.
The academically talented students will now compete for some 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be announced in the spring by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
The Arkansas semifinalists listed by the location of their high school follow.
Arkadelphia
Arkadelphia High -- Colin F. Phillips
Benton
Benton High -- Emma L. Dudley, Joseph T. Morris
Bentonville
Bentonville High -- Abdullah Asif, Shivabalan Balathandayuthapani, Bhatia Tejasv, Ethan G. Chriss, Emory J. Clifford, Nicholas D. Esarte, Savannah M. Fox, Luke W. Magnabosco, Saahas Parise, John M. Phillips, Simon D. Pisciotta, Aiswarya P. Saravanan, Adwaith Sreekumar, Tarak Sristy, Rachael B. Thumma, and Harry L. Wilson
Haas Hall Academy -- Halen W. Corbin, Jacob A. Harr, Alexander A Kizilos, Medhansh A. Sankaran, and Haleena Sharif
Bryant
Bryant High -- Aaron D. Garcia and Emma B. Parker
Cabot
Cabot High --Robert L. Hardister, Preston M. Hodges, Noah A. Pifer
Centerton
Bentonville West High -- Gabriel Alvarado, Karina Batra, Andrew D. Hobbs, Caden J. Paul, Josephine R. Sembrot and Ishana Thakre
Clarksville
Clarksville High -- Joshua A. Engle
Conway
Conway High -- Paxson S. Amy, Rebecca L. Boone, Chase D. Fralick, Simon R. Marotte, Cady G. Murray and Rebekah I. Ulasewich
Dover
Dover High -- Lainey R. Kirshberger
El Dorado
El Dorado High -- Grace K. Reed
Farmington
Farmington High --Weston A. Sills and Catherine L. Warren
Fayetteville
Fayetteville High --Fiona B. Eggleston, Cason H . Frisby, Benjamin R. Harp, Cole E. Jackson, Finnian L. Lawless, Jessica A. Lobb, Rosaria T.Long, Maya W Maranto, Charles H. Schach, Luke T. Welcher and David J. Zhu
Haas Hall Academy -- Savan A. Cashman, Isabella L. McGill, Ian C. Popp and Samantha G. Stark
Fort Smith
Southside High - Jedidiah S. Lightner, Emma C. Paulus and Leen Samman
Greenbrier
Greenbrier High -- Sydney P. Lehman, Savannah C. McCool
Greenwood
Greenwood High -- Katherine M. Rupert
Hot Springs
Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts -- McKenzie P. Allred, Austin B. Bellis, Soumya S. Chauhan, Autumn S. Hong, Isaiah M. Jellenik, Gweneth J. Keith-Powell and William L. Smith
Jonesboro
The Academies at Jonesboro High -- Salma I. Abdel-Karim
Valley View High -- Elise S. Knight and Coy R. Morris
Little Rock
Catholic High School For Boys -- Chad M. Greenway and Jackson C. Smith
Central High -- Zane A. Alsebai, Haarika V. Ayyadevara, Andrew C. Baker, Alden L. Clark, Jacob T.Collier-Tenison, Madeline C. Crisp, Nathan A. Fendley, Allison J. Gadberry, Aryan Gaddi, Yashwanth Gokarakonda, Amanda M. He, Avery Horton, Thomas J. Hout, Joanne Huh, Rishik R. Kanchanapally, Fardeen Kawsar, Shreeva Khullar, Daniel X. Li, Jerry Li, Richard Y. Liu, Ragaamrutha Mandali, Kenneth G. Miller, Akshay P.Padala, Nithin R. Reddy, Joseph K.Rhee, David Shu, Robert Silzer, Louis I. Wenger and Nora J. Williams
Episcopal Collegiate School -- Alexander J. Fletcher and Muzala V. Kawatu
Little Rock Christian Academy -- Paul Douglass, Mason Minden, Emma K. Thompson, William White, and David Wood
Mount St. Mary Academy -- Sydney L. England
Pulaski Academy -- Noah S. Becker, Nathaniel C. Byrd and Rachel L. Lowenthal
Magnolia
Magnolia High --Guangqian C. Dai
Maumelle
Maumelle High -- Eva R. Casto
Mountain Home
Mountain Home High Career Academies -- Emili A. Elkins and Ben A.Partney
Paragould
Paragould High -- Ashton L.Rodrigues
Rogers
Haas Hall Academy -- Meera Arunkumar, Winston D. Bounsavy and Sarah J. Schwartz
Providence Classical Christian Academy -- Christopher N. Henley and Breck T.Husong
Rogers High --Dylan Bealey and James L.Hudgins
Russellville
Homeschool -- Margaret M. Stiritz
Russellville High -- Elijah J. Clark
Searcy
Homeschool -- Josiah S. Linderman
Sherwood
Homeschool -- Christian D. Wilson
Sylvan Hills High -- Carter J. Watson
Springdale
Har-Ber High -- Brady C. Billingsley, Preston R. McAllister and Noah J. Seiter
Springdale School of Innovation --Lucas A. Kellar
VAN BUREN
Van Buren High -- Benjamin D. Cantrell
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test that served as an initial screen of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors. The pool includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
Three types of scholarships will be offered in the spring. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.
About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations for Finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor's employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.
In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for Finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.