Community Briefs: Area agency announces senior meals

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available Sept. 20-24 are:

Monday -- Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, five-way blended vegetables, hot roll, sherbet, milk;

Tuesday -- Chicken and dressing, broccoli, carrots, fruit cocktail cake and milk;

Wednesday -- Submarine sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, peaches and milk;

Thursday -- Chicken strips, Montreal potatoes, Capri blend, jade salad and milk;

Friday -- Pinto beans with sliced ham, marinated tomato, cucumber, turnip greens, cornbread, pears and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.