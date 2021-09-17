Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $1B

The jackpots for two lottery drawings to be held this weekend will total nearly $1 billion, Arkansas lottery officials said Friday.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, scheduled for just before 10 p.m., has reached $457 million and will continue to grow for Monday and Wednesday night’s drawings if nobody claims a winning ticket, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in over 292 million, according to the lottery website.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $405 million for Friday’s 10 p.m. drawing, officials said.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in over 302 million, according to the lottery website.