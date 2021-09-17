Arkansas offer one of several highlights for 5-star during visit

ESPN 2024 5-star David Castillo had several highlights on his unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday, including getting a scholarship offer from coach Eric Musselman.

Castillo, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Bartlesville, Okla. had offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Oral Roberts, South Carolina, Nevada-Las Vegas and Tulsa prior to him visiting Fayetteville.

Attending the Hogs’ 40-21 victory over then No. 15 Texas stood out as did other parts of the trip.

“Seeing the facility, watching practice and seeing how the coaches treat their players, the football game, the fans, and of course the offer,” Castillo said.

Castillo, who averaged 23.4 points per game while starting every game as a freshman, was named as one of 12 players selected to compete in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Xapala, Mexico in late August.

He helped the USA squad capture the championship of the FIBA Americas tournament while scoring 14 points in the championship game and earning a Gold medal.

He said the Razorback players talked up name, image and likeness opportunities and the Hog fans. Musselman and his staff having 72 years of NBA experience was noticed by Castillo

“Coach Muss is a great coach,” he said. “The whole staff have so much experience and a lot basketball knowledge.”

ESPN also rates Castillo the No. 2 point guard and No. 12 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

"David Castillo is a strong combination of high level passing skills and the ability to score from anywhere on the floor," ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said. "His handle is low and tight and his jumper extends beyond the arc with plenty of touch in between.

"A scoring point guard who has a promising future."

Recruits often rave about the Arkansas fans and Castillo is no different.

“The fans are so passionate and they show so much love to all of their athletes and i love the energy they bring,” Castillo said.