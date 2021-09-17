The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 16, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-20-723. Douglas D. True v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-81-130. Luther X. Hall v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

CR-21-43. Arkansas Parole Board; John Felts, John Belkin, Andy Shock, Abraham Carpenter, Jr., Dawn Benafield, Jerry Riley, and Lona McCastlain, in Their Official Capacities as Members of the Arkansas Parole Board; Arkansas Division of Correction; and Dexter Payne, in His Official Capacity as Director of the Arkansas Division of Correction v. Terrance Proctor, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Appeal dismissed as moot.

CV-20-540. Malik Muntaqim v. Dexter Payne and Wendy Kelley, Directors, Arkansas Department of Correction; Anthony Jackson, Deputy Warden of the Ouachita River Correctional Unit; Steve Outlaw, Deputy Warden; Chris Menotti, Sergeant; Willie Moore, Chaplain; Dan Flora, Chaplain; James Gibson, Warden of Varner Supermax Unit; and Virginia Allen, Mailroom Supervisor, All in Their Individual and Official Capacities, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Baker, J., concurs. Wood, J., concurs in part without opinion.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-21-59. Jeremy Turner v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition for writ of mandamus. Petition moot.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-00-1258. Wardell Green v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-20-525. Gary Fuller/Akbar v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-20-520. Eric C. Burgie v. State of Arkansas; and Steve Oliver, Paul Norris Waterfield, and/or Their Successors, et al., from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed.