Blytheville man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

A 29-year-old Blytheville man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 murder, according to the state prosecuting attorney’s office.

A Mississippi County jury found Rakeem Harris guilty of first-degree murder of Malik Holliman on Thursday, according to a news release. Circuit Judge Charles Mooney Jr. followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Harris to life plus 17 years imprisonment, the release states.

On March, 30, 2019, Blytheville police responding to a shots fired call at Danny’s Store, 930 S. 21st St., found Holliman’s body, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office. A surveillance recording showed Harris shooting Holliman, according to the release.